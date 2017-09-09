Tim Tebow wasn't fazed by hilarious sign ripping his batting average

Many have questioned Tim Tebow’s commitment to baseball due to him juggling his minor league career with a continuing gig as a college football analyst for the SEC Network.

On Saturday, those worlds inevitably collided during the “SEC Nation” on the SEC Network in the form of a sign ripping Tebow’s less than sparkling minor league batting average.

Yeah, he hit .226 as a 30-year-old “prospect” between Low-A Columbia and High-A St. Lucie. The number don’t lie. But Tebow is nothing if not a pro, so he kept on providing his analysis for Saturday’s South Carolina-Missouri showdown while the sign trolling his career batting average hovered in the background.

And trust us, he knew it was there. But also trust us in knowing he wasn’t fazed, because nothing — except maybe throwing a pass from the pocket — rattles Tim Tebow.

Tebow obviously has his share of detractors, but some were quick to point out that while the results were mixed, it was still pretty good given his commitment to football over the last few years.

.226 for a guy that hadn't played in years is pretty good — Dupont Circle (@DupontCircleDC) September 9, 2017





Yeah, Tim Tebow is not really much of a prospect. Sure, his roster spot probably could have been better used to develop another prospect. But no one can deny the buzz he created for minor league baseball, or the reality that his batting average was .226 better than most of us could dream of.

