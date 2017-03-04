Tim Tebow wants to adopt a child from every continent

Tim Tebow wants to bring people together by adopting at least one child from every continent. (AP)

Tim Tebow is a kind-hearted man with many ambitious goals, and those aren’t just limited to sports.

Sure, sports are what made him famous. He was a standout quarterback at the University of Florida, before making a few memorable plays in the NFL. Now he’s trying his hand at baseball as a member of the New York Mets. But he wants to make a difference in the real world too, with one ambition being to adopt children.

Not just a child, or two children, either. In a recent interview with People magazine, Tebow revealed he hopes to adopt at least one child from each continent.

“I want to adopt so badly,” the 29-year-old former NFL star tells PEOPLE. “I can’t wait. It’s definitely something I see in my future.”

“You know what I think would be awesome? If I could adopt a kid from every continent. I think that would be a pretty cool goal,” he says. “I want to sit around the dinner table ever night and see kids from Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, right here in the States. How cool would that be? It’s one of my favorite things to dream about.”

It would be very cool, and would also make for a very busy Tebow household.

Tebow did not indicate if he’d attempt to adopt all at once, or if he’d stagger the adoptions with an eye on age differences. He did note though that any potential spouse would have to be on board with his plan, so it’s clearly something he’s serious about and willing to move forward with when the time is right.

And to that we say, good for him. At a time when everything seems divided, it’s nice to hear someone so passionate about bringing people together and creating a welcoming environment for people from all around the world.

It puts everything Tebow has done and is doing into perspective. Sometimes we get so focused on performance, and perhaps whether he even deserves the opportunity he’s receiving from the Mets. It’s so much bigger than that though. Even if Tebow doesn’t make it to the big stage, he’s always working to make a difference away from it, and that’s something we should never lose sight of.

