Tim Tebow proves throwing accuracy isn't better with glorious bat toss

Tim Tebow’s career in the National Football League didn’t last due to his poor throwing accuracy. Completing under 50 percent of passes isn’t what you want, particularly when from a quarterback.

Fans of Tebow will be glad to know that just because he’s a member of the New York Mets’ farm system doesn’t mean his trademark accuracy has left him. He proved as much with a tremendous bat toss that landed a long way from home plate.

VIDEO: Tim Tebow’s bat flip and strikeout in HD. Even more impressive when you can actually see how far that thing flies pic.twitter.com/aOYlctOs5X — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) June 18, 2017

Did that land in the 200 section? Yeah, that was a the type of duck Tebow was known for in the NFL. In his defense, Tebow did thrive on long throws and big plays in his brief time as a starter. It’s good to see his arm strength is still intact.

Tebow has struggled thus far in the minors. His average dropped to .225 after going 0-3, with two strikeouts during Sunday’s contest. Don’t be too hard on Tebow, though. Sunday is normally his day of rest.

