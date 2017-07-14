Tim Tebow hits walk-off home run for St. Lucie Mets

Let’s walk this one off, Tim Tebow.

The former football star continues to bash away for the Class A-Advanced St. Lucie Mets, adding this opposite-field walk-off shot to his highlight reel.





Here’s another angle:

TIM TEBOW WALK-OFF HOME RUN ON THE FIRST PITCH! pic.twitter.com/O7o7sAoUt2 — Zach Dean (@ZachDeanDBNJ) July 14, 2017





It’s Tebow’s first career walk-off, and it extends his hitting streak to 11 games. Tebow’s call-up to St. Lucie was much maligned after the 29-year-old outfielder hit just .220 for the Columbia Fireflies. But he’s found his groove in his new home. Tebow is batting over 100 points higher for St. Lucie and has hit three home runs for the team in 15 games. It took him 64 games to reach that mark for Columbia. Additionally, the lefty is sporting an OPS of over .900. His OPS for the Fireflies was just .648.

The legend only continues to grow. At this point, a call-up to the majors is only a matter of time.