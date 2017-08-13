Tim Tebow hit in head by pitch, stays in game

Tim Tebow stayed in the game after taking a pitch to the head. (Charlie Kaijo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

A scary moment unfolded Friday night when Tim Tebow took a pitch to the head for the St. Lucie Mets. Eric Waxler of WFTS-TV tweeted out the footage:





Tebow’s helmet, which flew off upon impact, took the brunt of the force from the pitch. Tebow crouched down and collected himself before slowly walking to first base. As seen at the tail-end of the video, the training staff rushed out to inspect the former star quarterback. Boos directed at the opposing pitcher rained down. Tebow stayed in the game and later scored a run.

There certainly has been no shortage of Tebow headlines since he started his minor league career. Most recently, a video of him greeting an autistic fan went viral.

Earlier in Saturday’s game, Tebow stood alongside a fan with celebral palsy as she sang God Bless America.

Moment of the night: fan w/ cerebral palsy sings God Bless America and asked Tebow to join her. This is what it's all about pic.twitter.com/ylkcjifWec — Jason Woodell (@JasonAtTheGame) August 13, 2017





Through August 11, Tebow was batting .248 for the Mets’ Class A Advanced affiliate. The 29-year-old lefty also has five home runs for the team.

