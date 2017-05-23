Tight Ends for Texans Have A Lot on Their Shoulders

In the Houston Texans offense, the tight ends are a crucial part and this comes as no surprise. Why is this not a surprise? Head coach Bill O’Brien spent 2007-2011 as part of the coaching staff in New England where Bill Belichick utilizes tight ends better than anybody.

Recently, the New England offense has been based off utilization of the tight end. The Patriots have had some great tight ends on their roster that have dominated opposing defenses. Players such as Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Hernandez, Martellus Bennett and now Dwayne Allen. These players are able to use their size and speed to take advantage of whoever is covering them. Whether it be a linebacker, corner or a safety. These players have an advantage in one way or another.

O’Brien has begun to implement a similar blueprint on the Texans roster. C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin are to be confused with any of the aforementioned players, but are able to take advantage in their own right. The most glaring difference is the quarterback, the Patriots have had Tom Brady during their time in New England. All the while, Fiedorowicz and Griffin have had less than stellar players to throw them the ball.

Fiedorowicz put together a respectable season in 2016. Catching 54 passes for 559 yard and four touchdowns. Hauling in 60.7 percent of the passes thrown in his direction, it is a respectable percentage, but nothing to write home about.

Griffin was able to compliment Fiedorowicz well last season. Catching 50 passes for 442 yard and two touchdowns. While he was able to bring down 67.6 percent of the passes thrown his way, he did have less targets.

The usage rate of these tight ends has increased over the past three years. Their targets over the past three years are as follows. 23 targets in 2014, 58 targets in 2015 and 163 targets in 2016. O’Brien has seen something he likes from his tight ends and is using them more each season.

The tight ends in Houston have become that overlooked group that are difference makers. O’Brien has taken the Belichick mold and transferred it to Houston. The talent level is not the same when comparing the Patriots and Texans tight ends. Gronkowski is just another breed of NFL player, a player who is an athletic and physical freak.

Fiedorowicz is an above average tight end, but he is not Gronkowski by any means. That is an unrealistic standard to compare an other tight end to. Griffin is the perfect complimentary guy to Fiedorowicz. This duo is not the group New England has, however they are more than capable of taking over the game in a similar manner.

As targets who are routinely closer to the quarterback on passing plays while the receivers go down the field, they have a burden on them that most people do not realize. Whoever lines up under center will utilize the tight ends to their advantage. Good old reliable, the tight end who is able to be the comfort zone the quarterback is going to need this season and in the future.

