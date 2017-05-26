Tigers, White Sox open 4-game set with doubleheader

CHICAGO -- Coming off a 3-7 road trip, the Chicago White Sox will play host to the Detroit Tigers in a straight doubleheader Friday to open a four-game series.

The first game of the twin bill makes up for a rainout April 5 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The second game will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

The White Sox (20-25) will try to snap a three-game skid after being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this week in the desert. Chicago returns home for the first time since May 14.

The Tigers (22-24) also are a cold streak, having lost four of their past five games. Detroit is 10-14 on the road and 2-3 against Chicago this season.

Right-hander Mike Pelfrey will start Game 1 of the doubleheader for the White Sox. For the second game, the team announced it would recall right-hander Tyler Danish from Triple-A Charlotte to make his first major league start.

The Tigers plan to recall right-hander Buck Farmer from Triple-A Toledo to start the opener on Friday. Left-hander Matthew Boyd will start in Game 2.

Both teams are allowed to carry a 26th player for the doubleheader, which opens up roster spots for Danish and Farmer to join their respective clubs and make spot starts.

Perhaps no player will enter the series as hot as White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu. The Cuban slugger hit .405 (17-for-42) with five home runs, 10 RBIs and 12 runs during Chicago's 10-game road trip. He is batting .291 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs overall.

Still, the losses appear to be taking a toll on Abreu.

"It was a very disappointing road trip," Abreu said through an interpreter, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "We as a team are passing through a tough moment, a rough stretch. I'm thankful for how I performed, but I can't be happy -- we didn't win as many games as we want to. It's tough. The team is first."

Tigers left fielder Justin Upton will try to maintain a hot bat after going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs on Thursday against Houston. Third baseman Nick Castellanos is expected to return to the lineup after being given two consecutive days off to rest.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he hoped the break would jump-start Castellanos, who has struggled at the plate (.220, four homers, 25 RBIs) and in the field (nine errors).

"(It is) to reset more mentally than anything," Ausmus told the Detroit Free Press when asked about Castellanos. "Wipe the slate clean and just be ready to go on Friday."

Pelfrey (1-4, 4.85 ERA) is familiar with Castellanos and the rest of the Tigers lineup after making 24 appearances (22 starts) for Detroit in 2016. The 33-year-old journeyman is coming off his first victory with the White Sox.

In his career vs. the Tigers, Pelfrey is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA in 11 starts.

Farmer is slated to make his season debut after appearing in 32 games (8 starts) over parts of the last three seasons with Detroit. The 26-year-old still is chasing his first big league victory as he sports a career record of 0-6 with a 6.84 ERA. He has no decisions and a 3.00 ERA in three career appearances vs. the White Sox, all in relief.

In Game 2, Danish also will go for his first victory in the major leagues. The 22-year-old pitched three games in relief in 2016, allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings. One of those outings was against the Tigers, and he yielded a run in one-third of an inning.

Boyd (2-4, 5.36 ERA) is looking for his first win in his past seven starts. Since April 16, the 26-year-old is 0-3 with a 6.06 ERA and an opponents' batting average of .324. He is 0-2 with a 5.90 ERA in six career starts against Chicago.