Tigers, White Sox gear up for doubleheader after rainout

CHICAGO -- After rain forced the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers to scrap the first game of Friday's doubleheader, the teams will again try to play a twin bill starting Saturday afternoon.

The revised schedule calls for the White Sox and Twins to play a straight doubleheader beginning with the originally scheduled game at 1:10 p.m. CT. The second game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opening contest.

The White Sox (21-25) will go for their second win in a row after knocking off the Tigers (22-25) in Friday's series opener. Both teams spent more than 12 hours at the ballpark on Friday and likely will spend at least that long at Guaranteed Rate Field again on Saturday.

"They're long (days), but you don't realize how long they are until the day is over," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "In the midst of the games, you're not thinking about it too much."

Left-hander Derek Holland (4-3, 2.47 ERA) is scheduled to start the first game for the White Sox. Holland has recorded seven quality starts in nine outings this season. He is 1-0 with a 2.73 ERA in five career starts against the Tigers.

Detroit will counter with right-hander Buck Farmer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) opposite Holland in Game 1. Farmer, 26, will make his season debut after appearing in 32 games (eight starts) over parts of the past three seasons. He is 0-6 with a 6.84 ERA during his big league career, but he sports a 3.00 ERA in three relief appearances against the White Sox.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus could try to help Farmer by starting John Hicks at catcher in Game 1. Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday and knows Farmer well from the minor leagues.

"I know what he wants to do, and that helps both of us," Hicks told the Detroit News. "We have a comfort level with each other.

"Here, you have so much more information. I've already gone through (the White Sox) lineup and wrote down some information that I want. I've watched video on them so I have a visual of what each guy looks like and what their approach is going to be."

In Saturday's second game, the White Sox will turn to right-hander Tyler Danish (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Danish will make his first big league start after appearing in three games out of the bullpen in 2016. He has a 27.00 ERA against the Tigers after giving up one run in one-third of an inning last season.

The Tigers will turn to right-hander Michael Fulmer to oppose Danish in Game 2. Fulmer has posted nine consecutive quality starts to open the season and will try to increase the streak to double digits. The 24-year-old is 0-0 with a 4.08 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox.

Back spasms forced White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino to exit Friday's game during the fourth inning. His status is uncertain for Saturday's doubleheader. If Saladino is unable to play, second baseman Yolmer Sanchez could start in his place.