Tigers, White Sox to finish long weekend series

CHICAGO -- The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox will conclude a long weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday afternoon.

The teams played a doubleheader Saturday after their first game of Friday's scheduled doubleheader was rained out and the remaining game started 1 hour, 25 minutes late due to a rain delay and didn't end until 12:17 a.m. CT. That was after the Tigers arrived in Chicago at 4 a.m. after traveling from Houston.

The teams are scheduled to play one game Sunday, but rain is in the forecast. The White Sox won the first two games of the series before dropping Saturday's second game.

Jordan Zimmermann (4-3, 5.86 ERA) will start for the Tigers. The right-hander pitched his first quality start since April 8 in his last outing when he limited the Astros to five hits in six innings but gave up four runs (two earned) to take the loss.

He is 4-1 with a 4.59 ERA in six career starts against the White Sox. He beat Chicago on April 30, allowing three runs and striking out five in five innings. He is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in two career starts at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-5, 4.55) takes the ball for the White Sox. The right-hander went 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA in his first four starts of the season, but allowed 24 runs (22 earned) in 28 1/3 innings for five straight losses.

Gonzalez is 2-5 with a 7.65 ERA in 10 career appearances (eight starts) against Detroit. He gave up seven runs (six earned) and a season-high14 hits in six innings against the Tigers on April 30.

"Keep working hard and things are going to go my way," Gonzalez said after his last start, a loss to the Diamondbacks.

Besides dealing with fatigue this weekend, both teams are juggling injuries. The White Sox added outfielder Adam Engel from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday after infielder Tyler Saladino went on the 10-day disabled list for back spasms.

Engel made his major league debut as a pinch runner in Saturday's opener and got his first hit in the nightcap.

"Tremendously gifted outfielder, runs real well," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He was starting to put together a pretty good run at the Triple-A level."

Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday for a left hamstring strain.

"(Friday) when he pinch hit I guess at some point running he felt a little bit in his hamstring again, and this thing has kind of lingered now for over three weeks," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's able to play through it at times, but last night he said it bothered him. We just made a decision -- we need to get rid of this for once and for all. We can't let this thing linger and linger."

Detroit recalled outfielder JaCoby Jones from Triple-A Toledo, purchased the contract of right-handed pitcher Arcenio Leon from Toledo and optioned left-handed pitcher Chad Bell to Toledo.