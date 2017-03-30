Tigers release RHP Mike Pelfrey with $8M left on his deal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Mike Pelfrey throws in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- The Detroit Tigers have released right-hander Mike Pelfrey.

Detroit made the move Thursday before playing the Baltimore Orioles in a spring training game.

Pelfrey was entering the second season of a $16 million, two-year deal. He went 4-10 with a 5.07 ERA last season with the Tigers.

The 33-year-old Pelfrey is 65-91 with a 4.57 ERA in a career that started in 2002 with the New York Mets and included a three-season stint in Minnesota.

He won 38 games from 2008 through 2010 with the Mets and has not won more than seven games in a single season since that stretch.