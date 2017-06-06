Tigers say MRI on Verlander was clean, but next start is TBD

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Tigers say an MRI on Justin Verlander was clean after the star right-hander left Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin.

The team says Monday the test revealed no structural damage. Verlander will be evaluated as the week progresses, and his next start is to be determined.

Verlander is 4-4 with a 4.63 ERA. Detroit starts a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

---

