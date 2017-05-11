Tigers fan looks pretty much exactly like Justin Verlander

During Wednesday night's Fox Sports Detroit broadcast of Tigers–Diamondbacks, the camera spotted a man who looks almost exactly like Justin Verlander.

The resemblance is striking. Take a look.

It's not the first time this fan has drawn Verlander comparisons. The Detroit Free Press dug up a selfie the fan took with his doppelganger in 2014.

Fox Sports Detroit interviewed the fan, who said he often gets mistaken for Verlander at Tigers games.

"When I used to go to games back home in Detroit, I had I had people sitting around me asking why I'm sitting up in the stands and not in the bullpen or something like that," he said. "Last time the Tigers were out here, same thing, I was down here and people were taking my pictures, asking for autographs."

The biggest question I have is whether the fan's significant other resembles Kate Upton.