Tigers-Angels Preview

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The difference in starting pitchers for the final game of the Detroit Tigers' series against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday couldn't be much more extreme, even if both hurlers were former first-round picks in the amateur draft.

The Tigers will be starting veteran Justin Verlander (3-2, 4.25 ERA), who is in the 13th season of a career that has Hall of Fame shading. He has 178 career wins, a 3.48 ERA, has averaged just under a strikeout per inning, and his WAR of 50.8 ranks fifth among active pitchers.

He has an American League Cy Young and MVP trophy, both won in 2011, was the AL rookie of the year in 2006, has two no-hitters and has finished in the top five in Cy Young voting four times.

Verlander was a first-round pick in 2004, the second overall out of Old Dominion. His opponent, the Angels' Alex Meyer -- the 23rd pick in the 2011 draft -- is still working on the foundation of his career.

Meyer (1-1, 7.62) will be making just the tenth start of his career and has two wins. The 6-foot-9 string bean of a right-hander has been on the prospect watch list almost as long as Verlander has been in the majors. He was a prep sensation, originally drafted in 2008 by the Boston Red Sox, who chose to go to the University of Kentucky. But he's on his third major league team in a mere seven seasons.

Comparisons are often unfair. Not all players mature as the same rate. Verlander threw his first no-hitter in 2006, his third year as a pro. Meyer has thrown just 41 innings in the majors.

"He prepares as much as any starting pitcher I've ever been around," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said early this season about Verlander, who rebounded from shoulder and tricep injuries in 2014 and 2015. "He's changed his preparation a little bit. He dives into more numbers stuff and uses video. He's made an adjustment on his slider. He's made an adjustment on his curveball."

Angels manager Mike Scioscia is bullish on Meyer, who has been handed a spot in the rotation despite the limited background.

"Alex has been really throwing the ball better than his (minor league) numbers indicate," Scioscia said. "With his upside, we definitely think it's worth giving him an opportunity to see exactly the improvements he's been working on where they need to be."

Meyer earned a win in last start against Oakland, going 5 1/3 innings while allowing four hits and three earned runs. "There were times when I made some really good pitches, where I got into a groove," he told the Orange County Register after that start. "But ... I have to come out ready to get guys out from pitch one. I'm looking forward to pitching deeper into games and being more efficient."

Verlander has made 16 starts against the Angels in his career with a 6-7 record, 3.67 ERA and .226 opponents' batting average. He's gone seven innings or more in his last nine starts, which includes two one-hitters. He went eight innings in a 3-2 win in 2011, giving up one hit and two unearned runs, and had a complete game in 2015, with the lone hit a double by Chris Ianetta on the ninth inning that clipped the foul line.

Meyer has an inning of experience against the Tigers, allowing five hits and two runs in his only appearance against Detroit. He was drafted by Washington in 2008 and traded to Minnesota for Denard Span in 2012. The Angels acquired him last season along with Ricky Nolasco for pitcher Hector Ramirez.

The Tigers have won two of the first three games in the series.