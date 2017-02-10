Tiger Woods pulls out of Genesis Open, Honda Classic with back pain

Tiger Woods withdrew on Friday from previously scheduled back-to-back starts at next week’s Genesis Open outside of Los Angeles and The Honda Classic, near Woods’ home in Jupiter, Fla., played the following week.

“My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down,” Woods said on his website. “This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and the Honda Classic, my hometown event. I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week.”

Woods withdrew last Friday from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic before his second-round tee time, citing lower back spasms, the fourth time in 21 worldwide starts dating back to the 2014 Honda Classic that he has claimed that specific injury in withdrawing from an official event. He opened the Dubai tournament with a 77, insisting despite visual evidence to the contrary that he was pain free during the round.

“No, I wasn’t in pain at all,” Woods said last Thursday. “I was just trying to hit shots and I wasn’t doing a very good job.”

In withdrawing, Woods said through his agent that he suffered the back spasms during dinner on Thursday night and could not relieve them with treatment on Friday morning.

The week prior, Woods missed the cut in his official PGA Tour return at the Farmers Insurance Open, missing the cut by four shots after rounds of 76 and 72.

At the outset of 2017, Woods had laid out an ambitious schedule of four tournaments in five weeks. Ultimately, he’ll play just three out of a possible 16 rounds. These two withdrawals come on the heels of simultaneously pulling out of the Safeway Open in October and the Turkish Airlines Open in November, saying during Safeway tournament week that his game was “vulnerable.”

As for Woods’ next start, that “will be determined at a later date after his back is reassessed,” per a statement on his website.

Ryan Ballengee is a Yahoo Sports contributor. Find him on Facebook and Twitter.