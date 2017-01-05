Tiger Woods on Donald Trump's golf: 'A pretty good lash'

After more than a year on the sidelines with injuries, Tiger Woods is returning to the public eye, and he remains as big a draw as ever … both to average sports fans and to the president-elect.

Woods teed it up with Donald Trump over the Christmas holidays, and in a wide-ranging blog post, Woods gave a few details on how their round went … starting with a nice compliment for the future commander-in-chief. “What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old,” Woods said. “He takes a pretty good lash.”

The characteristically tight-lipped Woods offered no insight into the topics of their on-course discussion beyond “bantering, bickering and needling,” though Woods did note that he shared with Trump his vision of how golf could be a more fun, inclusive sport.

Woods has played with every president since Clinton, and noted that he wasn’t playing Trump for any stakes, just “fun.”

Elsewhere in his post, Woods disclosed his busy upcoming schedule, and expressed hope that his beloved Oakland Raiders would be able to survive in the playoffs despite losing Derek Carr to injury. It’s unclear whether Woods will be able to play at anything approaching a winning level on the PGA Tour, but he’ll certainly be far more visible in 2017 than he’s been in a long time.

