Tiger Woods confused, stumbling on police dash cam video

JUPITER, Florida – Tiger Woods, owner of one of the most carefully calibrated images in America, was seen Wednesday via police dash cam footage, confused, stumbling and taken into police custody on a roadway in the middle of the night in this posh seaside town.

This is the latest fallout from a Memorial Day incident here, in which the legendary golfer was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes roughly 15 minutes from his Jupiter Island mansion. The roadside police stop lasted around 30 minutes, with Woods subjected to a series of sobriety tests. He struggled to walk in a straight line, had difficulty following police instructions and slurred when asked to recite the alphabet. Twenty-seven minutes into the video, police asked Woods to put his hands behind his back and placed handcuffs on him.

Initial media reports stating there was alcohol on his breath were wrong, yet it’s clear now that he was under the heavy influence of something. A Woods statement late Monday insisted he reacted poorly to a mix of prescription medications, but it’s still unknown what he was doing out at 2 a.m., and where he was going.

“It’s certainly possible to have a mixture of medications result in decreased level of arousal and sleepiness,” says David Fiellin, a professor of medicine at Yale. “Medications that are commonly prescribed for pain, sleep and other types of disorders can have those types of side effects.”

That seems to make sense, but little else does at this early stage.

Television trucks were parked all day in front of the Jupiter Police Department, which is a short drive from where Woods was found early Monday morning parked on the side of the road, his car pointed south – the opposite direction of his home. That intersection, along Military Trail and Indian Creek, is near a middle school and a Publix shopping center in the Abacoa neighborhood on Jupiter’s outskirts. Interstate 95 lies several long blocks south, stretching toward Boca Raton; the beach is to the east; and the palatial homes of Hobe Sound, where Woods resides, sit about 15 minutes north.

Up the road and over a bridge from the police station sits the golfer’s high-end restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, where it was quiet on Wednesday as the footage emerged. The restaurant was mostly empty, unusually so according to staff, and the 30 TVs inside and two outside were tuned to replays of the NBA playoffs, soccer or racing – nothing likely to break away to reports of the dash cam video showing the restaurant’s owner stumbling his way through a DUI test.

Outside by the marina, a dock supervisor scanned the area from a golf cart. He said that although Woods has a boat, it’s never here because it draws 9 feet of water and the marina only holds 7. Although the staff and many patrons at The Woods dress like Tiger, with the curved cap, buttoned shirts and pleated shorts, the icon’s famous grin is surprisingly absent. Artistic photos on the wall hide or blur his face, and even the word “Tiger” is hard to find. A tiny pro shop selling hats and shirts and golf balls sits by the host stand, tucked away by racks of liquor and cigars. The place does not scream Tiger the way the galleries once did.

