Tiger Woods arrested early Monday on DUI charges in Florida

Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday on charges of DUI, or driving under the influence, near his Jupiter, Florida, home.

Woods was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. on Military Trail, south of Indian Creek Parkway, and was booked at approximately 7:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Woods was released at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday morning on his own recognizance.

WPTV in West Palm Beach was the first to report the story.

Woods last played competitive golf in Feburary, when he shot a first-round 77 at the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour. He withdrew ahead of the second round, citing lower back spasms. Subsequently, he then pulled out of planned starts at the Genesis Open and The Honda Classic, his hometown event.

On April 20, Woods announced he had a fourth back surgery in just over three years, a spinal fusion procedure to relieve nerve pain in his back. Woods said he would be out at least six months but recently wrote he fully plans to return to competitive golf.

