Tickets on sale today for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s last NASCAR Cup race

Come mid-November, make sure you have some vacation or sick days left to use. Take the kids out of school. And don’t forget to make your hotel reservations now.

Why?

You’ll want to be there when Dale Earnhardt Jr. competes in the final NASCAR Cup race of his career on Nov. 19 in the season-ending Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Single-day tickets for Junior’s last race go on sale today. Click here for ticket information or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Tickets also will be on sale for the Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 on Nov. 17, as well as the Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 on Nov. 18. Children 12 and under will be receive free general admission seats.

“Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a tremendous ambassador for NASCAR and has helped catapult it to the forefront of the sports industry and pop culture,” Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer said in a statement. “He has done so much for the sport both on and off the track through his prowess behind the wheel and numerous philanthropic endeavors.

“We are honored to host him at our track for the final Monster Energy Series race of his career.”

