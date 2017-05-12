Thursday's Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Mets' season of high expectations took another serious hit when All-Star closer Jeurys Familia was diagnosed with a blood clot in his pitching shoulder that might require surgery.

The arterial clot will be examined Friday in St. Louis by Dr. Robert Thompson, who treated starter Matt Harvey last year for thoracic outlet syndrome, the Mets said in a statement.

New York entered the year with hopes of returning to the World Series behind their dominant starting staff and a lineup led by slugger Yoenis Cespedes. But the Cuban outfielder tops a crowded disabled list that includes pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo; first baseman Lucas Duda; catcher Travis d'Arnaud; and captain David Wright.

Familia's surprise diagnosis came on an off day before New York opens a series in Milwaukee. General manager Sandy Alderson is expected to provide more details on the 27-year-old right-hander before Friday's game. Treatment could include blood thinners and surgery.

In 2012, Mets pitcher Dillon Gee had surgery to remove a blood clot from his arm and missed the rest of the season.

HOCKEY

Russian hockey officials announced that Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin played through injury before Washington was eliminated from the NHL playoffs in the second round by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ovechkin finished the playoffs dealing with a lower-body injury that required pain-numbing injections, the Russian Hockey Federation said in noting that Ovechkin would not be able to play for Russia at the world championships in Europe because of it. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the injury and treatment to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced it.

Ovechkin never let on that he was playing hurt. He had five goals and three assists in 13 playoff games as the Capitals flamed out again, eliminated in seven games by the defending Stanley Cup-champion Penguins . Coach Barry Trotz is expected to address all team injuries at his post-season news conference Friday.

It was not immediately clear when Ovechkin was injured or how severely. He did not miss a game but briefly left late in the first period Game 5 of the first round after clutching his knee following a hit from Toronto's Nazem Kadri, returning for the start of the second.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres hired Pittsburgh Penguins associate general manager Jason Botterill to oversee a franchise that owner Terry Pegula criticized for lacking structure and discipline.

Botterill takes over three weeks after Tim Murray was fired, and one day after Pittsburgh advanced to the Eastern Conference finals by defeating the Washington Capitals 2-0 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.

Botterill's first priority will be hiring a coach to replace Dan Bylsma, who was also fired in Buffalo's second front-office house-cleaning in 3 1/2 years.

The former NHL player has spent the past 10 years working up the Penguins' executive ranks. Over the past three years, Botterill has been GM Jim Rutherford's right-hand man in handling scouting, contract and player development matters.

FOOTBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) - Josh Gordon won't be back in the NFL anytime soon.

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns wide receiver has been denied reinstatement by the NFL. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced publicly, says Gordon can reapply for reinstatement in the fall.

Gordon has been suspended several times by the league, including the current ban for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He also was suspended for 10 games in 2014, then for the 2015 season, all for substance abuse violations.

Now 26, Gordon rejoined the Browns last summer, then entered a rehab facility in September. He appeared days away from returning to Cleveland's roster but voluntarily entered the facility, saying he wanted to ''gain full control of my life and continue on a path to reach my full potential as a person.'' He completed a 30-day stay for an unspecified condition.

After leading the NFL in yards receiving in 2013, Gordon barely has played, getting into only five games in 2014.

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL will provide more content on Twitter, using the social media platform to air a 30-minute show five days per week during the season.

Read More