Thursday morning one-liners

Bills legend Darryl Talley likes what he’s seen from new coach Sean McDermott.

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry isn’t sweating his looming contract situation.

Patriots RB James White wasn’t expecting a new contract this offseason.

Jets RB Matt Forte likes the changes in offense this year.

Ravens S Lardarius Webb is adjusting to his new role.

Bengals WR A.J. Green thinks he has a lot of time left in his career.

Browns rookie Myles Garrett’s unspecified injury is apparently to his foot.

Injuries are giving some young Steelers plenty of chances to shine during OTAs.

The Texans ended practice early yesterday after WR Jaelen Strong limped off.

Colts rookie CB Quincy Wilson has made a good first impression.

The Jaguars are down to just one unsigned draft pick.

Titans coaches are thinking about rookie CB Adoree Jackson on offense.

Former Broncos LB Tom Graham died at 67.

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes is learning on and off the field.

Chargers undrafted rookie WR Jamaal Jones is earning some notice.

Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing is willing to listen to input from his players.

The Cowboys are a little short on defensive linemen at OTAs.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard’s getting a fashion upgrade thanks to his girlfriend.

The Eagles are ready to experiment with their RBs this year.

Washington coach Jay Gruden is spending extensive time with his defense in OTAs.

Bears WR Victor Cruz says he’s “close” to his old form.

The Lions have changed the way they think about the FB position.

The Packers have signed eight of their 10 draft picks.

Vikings RB Latavius Murray says he’ll be back during training camp.

Falcons DT Dontari Poe should be fine for his first weigh-in.

The Panthers continue to look at young TE options.

Saints T Khalif Barnes wasn’t gone long.

The Buccaneers raised $75,000 for pediatric cancer.

The Cardinals are stressing positional flexibility for their linemen.

Rams CB Trumaine Johnson is still absent from OTAs.

New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is delegating some duties on offense.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett appears to be doing more in practice.