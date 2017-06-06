Three Things to Watch for in Game 3: Cleveland digs in on offense, as Steve Kerr cackles

The Cavaliers were just about perfect in lurching into Game 2.

On the team’s first possession, LeBron James surveyed the scene in transition before gliding into a layup. A play later Kevin Love kept the ball in his hands for .3 seconds on a quick post-up of Kevin Durant, long enough time to score a three-point submission after the foul. James ran again for another lay-in, and was fouled in his attempt at another fast-break flush. Love again blew by the defense for a barely touched layup off a LeBron-led screen-and-roll in the face of Golden State’s two most-famed defenders: Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.

Later, Love again turned on Green, right away and without hesitation, for another face-up jumper. James missed another spinning layup in transition, Kyrie Irving missed a three, but Love touched leather for another millisecond before launching and making a turnaround jumper on 2016 low-post nemesis Klay Thompson. LeBron was whistled for a dubious offensive foul on yet another transition drive, and Love missed a three after tweaking his clearly pained knee, but James spun yet again to the free-throw line after a transition drive, and made one of two free throws.

The Cavaliers had spun past the Warriors in a breeze. Newly inserted GSW coach Steve Kerr called a timeout. A badly needed one.

His team responded with a Stephen Curry 3-pointer after a timeout, shot at least a dozen feet from the closest Cleveland defender. The Warriors now led 16-14, with 7:37 left in the first quarter: Golden State took Cleveland’s best shot and come out ahead two points.

Soon after, the Cavs were tugging at their shorts. A little after that, Golden State took Game 2 by a 132-113 score. What’s there, then, to look forward to as the series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday evening?

An exacting, and improved, Cleveland offense

The Cavaliers ran in heavy doses in Oakland, and it was a noble pursuit. At their best, in a cleaner game for either side, Tyronn Lue’s team has it in its makeup to contend in the all-out dash with Golden State. The gamble was worth seeking out, even if the team had to skulk out of the first two games already down 41 points to a 73-win team that added Kevin Durant.

Logic would dictate that after such a failure it would probably be prudent to stop with the gallivantin’, once it came time for Eastern Time on Wednesday. The Cavs were gorgeous to start Game 2, dashing and keeping up and often running behind the very game Warriors crew, but in the end only JaVale McGee slumped as the only Warrior looking out of breath, while the Cavaliers melted. The Warriors can get by with JaVale not at his best.

This is why LeBron is going to be asked to leave work Wednesday night with blisters on his fingers. He’ll have to control a Cleveland screen-and-roll that works in milliseconds, causing havoc with James’ pinpoint abilities and, the club hopes, timely shooting.

This insistence doesn’t have to turn Kevin Love into an outsized version of teammate Channing Frye, never touching the ball and pinning his box score contributions on flings from 25 feet away. It wouldn’t make Kyrie Irving a bystander, if the form and movement was perfect.

Would James want to key in on a slower pace, after being mopped so far in 96 too-soon minutes?

From Tuesday:

“I play my game, and I don’t change it no matter what the series is. What the course of the day is, I don’t change it with what the score is, I just play my game.

“My game is being aggressive, my game is getting my guys involved, my game is getting into the paint. Shooting some outside shots when they’re available.”

After an attempt to slough the conversation off with an “it is what it is,” on Tuesday, James was asked if he would be keen to slow the pace in the hopes of putting an Eastern stamp on the Golden State ways.

