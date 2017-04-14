Three tech innovations MLB is using to improve the fan experience

NEW YORK — There’s more to Major League Baseball than what you see at the 30 stadiums spread across the country. Much of the league’s technology is pumped out of its hip-looking multimedia offices within Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea Market.

When you’re watching MLB.tv, seeing Statcast replays, using an official MLB app or watching highlights on MLB.com, that’s all powered inside this building. MLB.com and MLB Advanced Media share about 150,000 square feet of office space here, together they’re the mothership of technology upon which streaming services, social media accounts and video games are built.

So for this week’s installment of my Open Mike video series — the first episode of the 2017 season, hi, welcome back! — I’m taking you inside the MLB.com offices at Chelsea Market to see some of the things that are new, cool and interesting this year. Specifically, we’re looking at things that are aimed at bettering the fan experience, whether that’s the data you absorb via social media or how you consume food at ballparks.

Inside the MLB.com offices in Manhattan. (Yahoo Sports) More

Three things are highlighted in the video above:

• The latest innovations in MLB’s Statcast data-tracking system

• An update to MLB’s Ballpark App that will eventually allow fans in MLB stadiums to order food from their seats

• Baseball’s advances in virtual reality, which allow you to feel like you’re competing in the Home Run Derby or celebrating the World Series with the Chicago Cubs.

There are many ways to enjoy baseball the fashioned way. No one’s changing those. But it’s nice to know that if you want to know about catch probability or try virtual reality, technology is here to make your baseball-consumption experience even better.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz