Three reasons why the Bills need to sign Tre Boston

Recently released safety Tre Boston is looking for a new home after being let go by the Carolina Panthers. He will meet with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills improved their secondary this past off season after losing top cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the New England Patriots and releasing both Corey Graham and Aaron Williams They are still thin in the defensive backfield so bringing in Boston would be an excellent pickup if they like him enough.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Could Eagles’ RB, Ryan Mathews be released before the start of the season

What’s Trending: Bills decline to pick up fifth-year option on WR Sammy Watkins’ contract

2017 NFL Free Agency: Who’s left; taking a look at some of the top remaining free agents

2017 NFL Draft: 2017 NFL Draft Complete Results: Rounds 1 – 7

Report Cards: Grading how all 32 teams came out in last week’s NFL Draft

Sean McDermott was his defensive coordinator

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was Tre Bostons’ coordinator the past couple of seasons in Carolina. Boston would come to a defensive scheme that he is already used to. McDermott knows how to utilize him and could possibly have him play other positions if needed. Boston would have to get used to the cold and snowy weather in Buffalo, but he’ll fit right into the defense.

He is young enough to prove himself

Boston is only 24 years old. He is not in his prime yet but he should be soon. The Bills should grab him while he is still young enough to reach his true potential. Having young secondary players on your team is very important. Having guys that are past their prime and are starting to slow down is something coaches try to avoid having. If you want someone that is fast enough to cover speedy receivers, you need players that are young.

Brings size and depth

At 6’1″ 205 pounds, Boston is a big safety that could do better in coverage than shorter safeties. He would have the ability to cover centerfield and read the quarterback like a book so he can make plays. He still needs time to develop, but give him about a year or two and we could see him as a true play maker in the league.

The Bills secondary is still thin. Adding Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer in free agency were good moves, but the Bills still need depth. He would either be a rotational player with Micah Hyde or he could start with him. Even if he doesn’t start he will play at some point, he will bring depth and the Bills can use him when they need him.

The post Three reasons why the Bills need to sign Tre Boston appeared first on Cover32.