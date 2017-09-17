USC delivers a finish for the ages in double-OT thriller against Texas

LOS ANGELES – The sidelines of USC and Texas on Saturday night teemed with football folklore from a pre-HD era. Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart, former Texas quarterback Vince Young and enough A-list celebrities like Matthew McConaughey crowded around to rekindle the vibe of those good old days. Squint, and you could see the sun-kissed 2005 season all over again – Reggie Bush helicoptering into the end zone, LenDale White grinding between the tackles and Young slaloming into the Rose Bowl end zone.

The relentless build-up to this stripped-down version of unranked Texas and No. 4 USC came heavy on the nostalgia and light on expectations. The Longhorns trudged in as 17-point underdogs, humbled by a thumping by Maryland in their opener.

But what unfolded in USC’s 27-24 double-overtime victory proved both equal parts fitful and fabulous, three dreary quarters capped by a finish that rivals UCLA’s frantic Rose Bowl comeback against Texas A&M for the season’s most memorable.

USC kicker Chase McGrath, a freshman walk-on, drilled a 43-yard field goal in double overtime to seal the game for the Trojans, and sprinted away from his teammates and into USC lore. Suddenly, a game awash with throwback mythology ended with a dramatic legacy of its own. “You’re going to have to win one of these games,” USC coach Clay Helton said, “when you’re trying to win a championship.”

This victory extends USC’s winning streak to 12, the longest such in the country. And it continues a brand tour de force, as their last eight victories have been against Oregon, Washington (road), UCLA (road), Notre Dame, Penn State, Western Michigan, Stanford and Texas. We’ll debate whether these Trojans could go toe-to-toe with Alabama and Clemson later. But for now, USC is as well positioned to win a national title as any point since Pete Carroll left Troy for Seattle in 2010. “They’re the fastest team I’ve seen on video in my career,” Texas coach Tom Herman told Yahoo Sports. “That’s a sign that you’re back when you have dudes all over the place that can run.”

View photos USC players celebrate after the game-winning field goal against Texas on Saturday. (AP) More

Another sign that you’re back is when you play an ugly, sputtering and inconsistent game and still manage to come away with a victory that captures the college football world. How do you sum up USC’s victory over Texas? The Trojans controlled nearly all of the game, yet needed Sam Darnold to lead furious drives at the end of the second quarter and the final 45 seconds of regulation to force overtime. Helton’s pithy summary of the game won’t become a T-Shirt, but certainly resonates as a fitting synopsis of a strange night: “Ugly wins count, too.”

The drive that will be seared into Helton’s memory came at the end of regulation. Trailing 17-14, Darnold took the Trojans 52 yards on eight plays in 39 seconds with no timeouts to tie the game. That included a bit of improvisational mastery that could end up on a Heisman highlight reel, as Darnold executed a jump pass to tailback Stephen Carr for 21 yards with star Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson swiping at his legs. “It was instinctual,” Darnold said.

Darnold finished the game 28-for-49 for 397 yards and three touchdowns. He threw two interceptions, including a pick-six that went straight through the hands of receiver Jalen Greene. But those 52 yards in the cauldron of desperation will stay with Helton for a long time. Darnold to Deontay Barnett (123 yards) for 13, leaping and throwing to Carr for 21 and then hitting Steven Mitchell for 18 yards to set up the other pressure kick – a 31-yarder – that McGrath calmly drilled. Helton joked later he needs to find a scholarship for McGrath, but he was serious when he spoke of how long that drive will stay with him. “I don’t know if I’ll ever forget [it] in my life,” Helton said. “That’s the best two-minute drive I’ve ever been associated with. To go that far with that little time, you hope for perfect execution and that’s what you got. Guys that were poised and who practiced that situation.”

Read More