Three AFC West Rival Rookies That Could Give the Raiders Problems

With the NFL draft done and dusted for yet another year, the Raiders strengthened their roster. Similarly, so did their divisional rivals. So, let’s take a look at one of the first 3 round picks from our rivals who could make a big impact for their teams during 2017. Nobody knows who will really excel or who could be the surprise.

LA Chargers – Forest Lamp G

So, with a need to improve on the line, the Chargers selected Forest Lamp (G) in the 2nd round. Lamp the 38th pick overall is a very solid, considering many projected him as a late first rounder. Offering more protection for Philip Rivers and blocking for Melvin Gordon could prove vital. With Rivers in the twilight of his career adding arguably the top OL in this year’s draft could go a long way to helping. Using his 6’4 309lbs frame, he’s very agile and versatile. Although some touted him as a potential center, he’s most likely to stay at guard in the NFL. Yet but his talent flies off the tape especially against Alabama.

Kansas City Chiefs – Kareem Hunt RB

The Chiefs are without doubt the Raiders biggest competition to win the AFC West. As a result, I strongly feel their offense just got a whole lot better with this 3rd round pick. With the 86th pick the Chiefs selected Kareem Hunt. Many undervalued Hunt due to his smaller school (Toledo). He replaces the talented yet oft-injured Jamaal Charles. Furthermore, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah described Hunt as as one of the most instinctive players in his draft class. While suiting up in the AFC West, he’s definitely one to look out for this season.

Denver Broncos – Carlos Henderson WR

With the Chiefs finding a gem in the third round, so did the Broncos. By adding the exciting WR Carlos Henderson, Denver infused speed and quickness to their receiving corps. On balance, the Denver defense is undoubted in terms of depth and quality. However, the offense is an entire different entity. They really needed to add a guy who could make big plays and that’s where Henderson fitting in. In addition, he delivered monster numbers in his final year as a receiver and also adds talent as a special teams player. Most notably, returning punts and kicks in grand fashion. Conference USA named Special Teams Player of the Year in 2016. Raiders coaches need to account for him at all times.

In reality, these are the players the Raiders will face for the better part of five years or more. For every improvement Oakland makes, rival counterbalance with upgrades of their ow

