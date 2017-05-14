Cycling: Thomas angry as stray police motorbike damages Giro hopes

An errant police motorbike caused a massive crash at the Giro d'Italia that left Geraint Thomas injured and over five minutes off the lead.

Geraint Thomas understandably cut a frustrated figure at the end of stage nine at the Giro d'Italia after his general classification hopes were dented by a stray police motorbike.

The Team Sky rider went into Sunday's stage second overall and was well placed heading into the day's final climb when he was sent sprawling on the tarmac.

Wilco Kelderman was the man to cause the accident that also took out Thomas' team-mate Mikel Landa and fellow Brit Adam Yates, but the Team Sunweb rider was not at fault.

That belonged to the stationary police bike that was not parked far enough off the road and clipped the Dutchman, sending him into the peloton.

Thomas was able to resume the race, but as Nairo Quintana stretched away atop Blockhaus, the Welshman could only come home five minutes down - all but ending his GC chances.

And he was highly critical of race organisers when speaking to reporters following the end of a miserable day, as he said: "It's really disappointing, I don't know what to say. It's ridiculous.

"That shouldn't happen. We were all racing to the bottom of the climb, and next thing I know someone hits a moto and we go down. My shoulder popped out as well. I felt good but then I crashed and that was it – race over.

"I don't know [whether he will continue]. It's too early to think about that at the moment. Just let it settle down.

"I'm a bit angry at the minute. We need to sit down and work out what we're going to do."