Third-rounder Antonio Garcia signs with Patriots

The number of unsigned picks around the league continued to drop on Monday.

The agents for Patriots third-round pick Antonio Garcia announced that their client has agreed to a deal with New England. Like all players drafted after the first round, Garcia has signed a four-year deal.

Garcia was one of two third-round picks for the Patriots, who did not have any selections in the first two rounds of this year’s draft. Defensive end Derek Rivers was the other player selected that round and is the only one of the four Patriots picks who has not signed with the team.

Garcia started 42 games at left tackle at Troy and figures to start his NFL career as a reserve behind current starter Nate Solder. Solder is entering the final year of his contract with the Patriots, so Garcia could be a potential starting option down the road if the team likes how he develops in the coming months.