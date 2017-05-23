Theresa May reacts to the Manchester Arena attack

From Cosmopolitan UK

Following an emergency Cobra committee meeting after the suicide bombing that killed 22 and injured 59 people in Manchester, Theresa May said the city had "fallen victim to a callous terror attack".



In a statement outside Downing Street, where Union Jack flags are flying at half mast, the Prime Minister confirmed that 22 were killed and 59 injured in the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert. She said that many people are being treated for life-threatening injuries in eight different hospitals around Manchester.

"All acts of terrorism are cowardly attacks on innocent people, but this attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice - deliberately targeting innocent, defenceless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives," she said.

May said police believe the attack was carried out by one person and that the attacker chose the place where he could cause "maximum carnage" when he detonated the bomb. Although police know the identity of the attacker, the name of this person will not be revealed at this point.

Praising the work of the police and emergency services, May said they "performed with the utmost professionalism."



"400 police officers were involved in the operation in the night and many paramedics, doctors and nurses have worked valiantly among traumatic and terrible scenes to save lives and care for the wounded," she said.

The PM offered her "thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of those affected" and said that although there would be "difficult times ahead," we should remember the countless acts of kindness that brought people together and the messages of solidarity and hope from those who opened up their homes to victims of the blast.

"We all - every single one of us - stand with the people of Manchester at this terrible time," she said. "And today, let us remember those who died and let us celebrate those who helped, safe in the knowledge that the terrorists will never win. And our values and our country and our way of life will always prevail."

May will travel to Manchester to meet Chief Constable Ian Hopkins and the Mayor of Manchester, before she chairs another Cobra meeting later today. She also confirmed that the election campaign has been suspended.

Shortly after May made her statement, The Queen spoke of her shock in a message to the Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester.

"I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured," the monarch said.



She added: "I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity."



