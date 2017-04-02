Yankees may want to stop starting Masahiro Tanaka on opening day

Masahiro Tanaka is arguably the best player on a New York Yankees team that is looking to spend the season developing its talent. That notion gained a lot of traction this spring as Tanaka gave up just one run over 23 innings in exhibition play.

So it’s safe to say the Yankees’ ace might want a redo of his first regular season start.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 2, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) More

Going up against Chris Archer and the Tampa Bay Rays, Tanaka barely survived the first inning, giving up three runs on four hits and one walk. The next inning he allowed a two-run homer to Evan Longoria followed by another home run to Logan Morrison in the third.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

Joe Girardi mercifully pulled Tanaka after 2.2 innings and an early 7-2 deficit to the Rays. New York would go on to lose 7-3. After how well Tanaka looked in spring training, it’s hard to process this performance, but recent history suggests this outing shouldn’t be too surprising:

Masahiro Tanaka has already allowed 3 runs this inning. He allowed 4 1st-inning runs all of last season (in 31 starts). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2017

Tanaka in 3 Opening Day starts: 9.49 ERA

1.78 WHIP https://t.co/NqxVH1vlD7 — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) April 2, 2017

Masahiro Tanaka is only Yankee Opening Day starter ever to give up 7+ ER and get fewer than 10 outs. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) April 2, 2017

New York might not have a ton of success in a loaded American League East this year, but it won’t necessarily be the easiest team to beat. The young core, anchored by Tanaka and Gary Sanchez, can more or less use this season to improve individually before trying to take down the likes of the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox in the future.

That doesn’t take the sting out of Tanaka’s start on Sunday. It does, however, present a very simple adjustment for the Yankees coaches in the future: maybe just don’t have Tanaka pitch on Opening Day.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports: