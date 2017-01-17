The Warriors return serve, annihilating the Cavs by 35 as Steph Curry shines

After the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to stun the Golden State Warriors with a Kyrie Irving game-winner on Christmas Day, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry shouldered his share of the blame for the loss, calling himself on the carpet for insufficient aggression.

“Honestly, I can’t have 11 shots,” the two-time-reigning NBA Most Valuable Player said. “I’ve got to get more looks at the rim. That’s nobody’s fault. I’ve just got to figure out a way to be more aggressive in that respect, and keep the defense honest and use all the talent we have on this team, including my scoring ability.”

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

Well, mission accomplished.

Curry came out of the gate firing during the two teams’ Monday night meeting, attacking Irving off the dribble for a layup on the opening play of the marquee matchup of the NBA’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate. Neither he nor the Warriors ever looked back, as Golden State incinerated the Cavs’ defense en route to 78 first-half points in a 126-91 rout that was over way, way before the final buzzer.

Curry didn’t hang half-a-hundred on LeBron James’ crew, but he put his fingerprints all over the game from the opening tip, finishing with 20 points, a season-high-tying 11 assists and four steals. Perhaps most importantly, after head coach Steve Kerr called on his point guard to “be a little smarter” and “make better decisions” following the sloppy lead-blowing loss in Cleveland on Christmas, Curry posted just three turnovers in his 31 minutes of work.

As he has for most of the past three years, Curry teamed with frontcourt running buddy Draymond Green to orchestrate an attack that absolutely overwhelmed the Cavs with both physicality and finesse. Green was everywhere on both ends of the floor on Monday, notching his third triple-double of the season with 11 points on just six shots, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, five blocks, a steal and zero turnovers. Golden State outscored Cleveland by 43 points in Green’s 35 minutes on Monday, and man, did it feel like it.

Klay Thompson led all scorers with 26 points on 8-for-17 shooting, including a 5-for-11 mark from 3-point range. Kevin Durant added 21 on 9-for-16 shooting, plus six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in just 29 minutes, as the former MVP continues to tick off every single box for the Warriors.

The Cavs entered a roaring Oracle Arena for the final game of a six-game, 12-day West Coast road swing, and they looked like it early, falling behind 7-0 just 97 seconds into the game and looking ill-equipped to match Golden State’s offensive activity, ball movement and defensive intensity.

Curry led the charge on the offensive end, balancing the imperative to look for his own offense — after managing just 11 field-goal attempts on Christmas Day, he took seven shots in Monday’s first quarter alone, scoring eight points — with the need to run the show, drawing defensive attention off the bounce and drive-and-kicking his way to five assists without a turnover in the first 12 minutes. The frontcourt of Green, Durant and Zaza Pachulia handled things on defense, invading passing lanes, protecting the rim, contesting shots and clearing the defensive glass as they helped limit Cleveland to just 22 first-quarter points on 7-for-23 shooting.

It took 6 1/2 minutes for Golden State to take a double-digit lead on a Durant 3, and they pushed the advantage to 20 on a Shaun Livingston and-one less than one minute into the second quarter. Despite their early struggles, though, the Cavs hung around, answering Golden State’s spurts with drives and free throws of their own to stay within hailing distance.

Cleveland got within 14 after a pair of LeBron freebies with just over four minutes remaining in the first half. After Tristan Thompson snuffed out a Draymond drive, the Cavs just needed a score to bring single digits back within arm’s reach, and bring the bad old vibes of Cleveland’s four consecutive wins over the Warriors back like 3-1 ghouls rising from the grave at LeBron’s Halloween party.

On this night, though, Steph and company aimed to put their ghosts to rest. On the next Cavs possession, Curry snuck in behind a napping James to knock the ball away — calling to mind a viral moment from last year’s Warriors-Cavs MLK Day showdown — before pushing the ball down the floor for what wound up being a Thompson 3.

Read More