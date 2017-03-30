The Warriors escaped a 22-point hole for a statement win at the Spurs

The Golden State Warriors visited the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night under much different circumstances than their last trip to the AT&T Center on March 11. In that game, the reeling Warriors opted to rest their core after a terrible run of form without the injured Kevin Durant and lost their third game in a row and fifth in seven, a genuinely concerning stretch for a squad used to such overwhelming success in Steve Kerr’s three seasons as head coach. The Spurs pulled to within just a half-game of the Warriors for the top seed in the West and appeared to be the team to beat for homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs. It was hard to believe, but the Warriors looked to be in a genuine crisis.

Wednesday’s 110-98 win offered a significant contrast. Golden State staked the Spurs a 15-0 lead that eventually became a 22-point first-quarter margin, but a stronger second quarter gave way to a dominant second half and comfortable victory. Still without Durant, the Warriors looked eminently comfortable despite a discouraging early hole and controlled a road game against the second-best team in the league just one night after doing the same against the third-best Houston Rockets. Road back-to-backs don’t come more impressive, and the Warriors now have a 3 1/2-game lead in the West that looks insurmountable with only seven left to play. Just imagine what they’ll look like when Durant soon makes his expected return.

Of course, after roughly four minutes the Warriors looked headed for a blowout loss. The Spurs scored the game’s first 15 points in only 4:02 of action and eventually extended that early margin to 29-7 with fewer than four minutes left to play. It was as one-sided as that score looks — the Spurs made shots, the Warriors struggled to accomplish basic tasks such as securing rebounds, and the result looked rather secure no matter how much time the clock showed.

Then, slowly but surely, the Warriors chipped away at the lead. They got to within 33-17 at the end of the first quarter, cut it to within single digits for the first time around the midway point of the second, and entered halftime down just 57-54. The trend continued into the second half, where the Warriors grabbed their first lead after just 80 seconds of play. They never trailed again and led comfortably enough late to send Spurs fans to an early exit.

A combined 67 points in the second and third quarters stand out most in the box score, but anyone who watched this game will say that the Warriors won with defense. Four Spurs finished with between 16 and 19 points, but the team shot just 41 percent for the game despite that scintillating start and had to work hard on seemingly every possession. The Warriors’ job on Kawhi Leonard deserves special notice — he saw a combination of defenders, including Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green, and finished with 19 points on an inefficient 7-of-20 shooting with five turnovers.

But, you know, the Warriors offense was just dandy, as well. Golden State shot 51.1 percent from the field, made 13-of-26 three-pointers, knocked down all 11 of its free throws, and dished out 31 assists for an all-encompassing performance. Much of the damage came via the pick-and-roll, where Stephen Curry and assorted others diced up Spurs big men Pau Gasol and David Lee on many occasions. The numbers are not pretty and suggest that San Antonio could have significant defensive issues inside against certain playoff opponents:

Or maybe the Warriors are in a class of their own. Klay Thompson (23 points on 4-of-9) and Stephen Curry (29 points on 4-of-8) led the three-point barrage and kept the Spurs’ defense off-balance throughout, but their success went beyond mere hot shooting. That’s especially true of Curry, whose play during Durant’s absence has not touched his peerless 2016-17 MVP form but has found an elite level all its own. His control of the offense has been nearly flawless of late, showing that his mental game is arguably now just as impressive as his famous ability to pull up from anywhere on the court.

