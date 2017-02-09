The Vertical Mock Draft, Version 1.0

1. Boston (from Brooklyn): PG Markelle Fultz

Freshman

Age: 18

Ht./Wt.: 6-4/195

Washington

The Celtics cash in once again with a top-three pick and land the player most teams consider to be the most talented prospect in the draft. Fultz will have the luxury of being able to ease his way into the NBA alongside some talented guards.

2. Phoenix: PG Lonzo Ball

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-6/190

UCLA

While the Suns have a very talented point guard on a very friendly contract in Eric Bledsoe, it remains to be seen how he fits into their long-term outlook with such a young roster. Ball’s size, creativity and unselfishness will fit in well on a roster that ranks dead last in most passing metrics.

3. L.A. Lakers: SF Josh Jackson

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-8/203

Kansas

The Lakers will be on pins and needles once again on the night of the lottery because this pick will be conveyed to Philadelphia if it falls outside of the top three. A big-time wing prospect would be a great addition to their talented roster, and Jackson’s defense, passing ability and versatility are very attractive.

4. Philadelphia: PG Dennis Smith

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-3/195

North Carolina State

The 76ers are still trying to figure out their point-guard situation, where Ben Simmons may end up spending quite a bit of time offensively. Nevertheless, in a draft that is absolutely stacked at this position, they will have to look at Smith, Malik Monk (whose skill set perhaps fits the roster best), De’Aaron Fox and Frank Ntilikina because the 76ers aren’t in position to pass on talent in order to fill a specific need. A trade could also be something they look at to speed up the rebuilding process.

5. Minnesota: SF/PF Jonathan Isaac

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-11/205

Florida State

The Timberwolves are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and might not be all that interested in adding another teenager to their roster. Barring a trade, someone like Isaac could be a good fit with Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. He can guard multiple positions and stretch the floor, and plays an unselfish brand of basketball.

6. Orlando: PF Lauri Markkanen

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 7-0/225

Arizona

The Magic are one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA, in no small part due to their lack of shooting. A power forward who can space the floor is a major need, and Markkanen looks like a great fit.

7. Sacramento: SF Jayson Tatum

Freshman

Age: 18

Ht./Wt.: 6-8/204

Duke

The Kings will lose this pick if it falls outside of the top 10. They have a gaping hole at small forward, and Tatum could be hard to pass. He has impressive scoring instincts and self-confidence, and will remind some of Rudy Gay.

8. New Orleans: PG De’Aaron Fox

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-4/171

Kentucky

With Jrue Holiday entering free agency this summer, the Pelicans could look to address their future at point guard in a draft that is filled with playmakers. Fox’s length, athleticism and upside would fit well long term.

9. Dallas: PG Frank Ntilikina

International

Age: 18

Ht./Wt.: 6-5/170

Strasbourg (France)

Deron Williams is in his mid-30s and entering free agency, meaning the Mavs could start to think about long-term guard prospects. Ntilikina plays the brand of unselfish, intelligent basketball coach Rick Carlisle likes and projects as a multi-positional defender.

10. New York: PG/SG Malik Monk

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-4/185

Kentucky

Regardless of whether Derrick Rose stays in New York, the Knicks could absolutely benefit from Monk’s offensive firepower. The sharp-shooting combo guard won’t have any qualms playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

11. Miami: SF/PF Miles Bridges

Freshman

Age: 18

Ht./Wt.: 6-6/226

Michigan State

Miami’s recent winning streak has taken it out of contention for the impressive crop of potential star guard prospects. Instead, the ultra-athletic Bridges could be an interesting combo forward to pair with fellow combo forward Justise Winslow.

12. Portland: PF/C Robert Williams

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-9/237

Texas A&M

Portland will likely be in the market for a big man this summer because it doesn’t have much size inside other than soon-to-be free agent Mason Plumlee. While Williams is unlikely to solve the Blazers’ defensive issues anytime soon, he represents a nice gamble at this stage in the draft. He’s a young, ultra-athletic big man with a huge wingspan and plenty of room to improve.

