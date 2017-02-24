The Shaq-JaVale McGee beef has reached 'threats of violence on Twitter' status

JaVale McGee, and the phone Shaq uses to film his funny videos. (Getty Images)

After the Golden State Warriors came back from a first-half deficit to once again dismantle the Los Angeles Clippers in the nightcap of TNT’s Thursday night doubleheader, you might have expected the evening’s “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment to focus on Warriors firebrand Draymond Green, who returned from the All-Star break with a command performance that saw him rip into future Hall of Famer Paul Pierce and throw yet another questionable kick in the direction of an opponent. Alas, that’s not how things shook out.

With “Shaqtin’ a Fool,” and Shaquille O’Neal, and the Warriors, it’s always going to be about JaVale McGee. Always, always about JaVale.

During Thursday’s “Inside the NBA” broadcast, O’Neal and company eschewed a typical edition of the “Shaqtin’ a Fool” blooper compilation in favor of a (frankly, pretty well done) parody of a movie trailer for a version of “Doctor Strange” featuring the ever enigmatic McGee:

After pitching in four points and four rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench in the win, McGee caught wind of the goof and — as he did last month — took to Twitter to air his grievances using some, um, colorful emojis and acronyms:

@SHAQ get my ????'s out of your mouth! And EAD! #thatisall — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017





Aight y'all I'm done responding… I think???????????? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017





Spoiler alert: he was not done responding.

Last thing: think about this…. h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017





Maybe he's in love with me…. maybe I should be flattered? IDK GUYS!! pic.twitter.com/Buqyqc2PBb — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017





Not content to leave 140-character slights unanswered, O’Neal returned fire in the wee small hours of the evening:

@JaValeMcGee34 don't be acting like u a g I'll smack the s**t out yo bum ass u da one that be looking stupid with your dumb ass #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017





@JaValeMcGee34 now since you on a good team u wanna act like you a player now stop it u will only be remembered for shaqtin a fool #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017





… and JaVale was all too eager to engage:

Oh we threatening people now? Kick rocks you old bastard… you ain't gone do sh** !!! And that's on my mama… stick to cooning! https://t.co/ZFuGREc1WJ — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017





(We remind you that McGee has, on separate occasions, referred to Shaq’s signature segment as “Shaqtin’ a Coon” and compared O’Neal to a minstrel, the comedic performers of the 19th century who performed in blackface and lampooned black people as lazy buffoons.)

Shaq, unsurprisingly, didn’t much care for that:





… but JaVale stood his ground:

Forget being on a good team… Ima grown man… you've had these ????'s in yo mouth for 5-6 years now… u thought I was just gone stay silent? https://t.co/3gTpTgVgmU — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017





… leading to Shaq resorting to Photoshop:

America meet Javale "BUM" McGee pic.twitter.com/ENw4VLE5I7 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017





… and then either both parties went to bed, or someone took their phones away from them.

O’Neal is far from the only one who has laughed at JaVale’s miscues over the years, but McGee has made it clear that he doesn’t find Shaq’s segment or its effect on his reputation funny in the least. He told Anthony Slater of the Bay Area News Group this summer that “it’s just really disappointing that grown men, 50, 40 year olds are having ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ of a player, and then making it a hashtag and really just trying to ruin someone’s career over basketball mistakes.”

O’Neal briefly offered McGee — who has done good work this season to rehabilitate his image and resuscitate his career playing as a reserve big man for the West-leading Warriors — an exemption from appearing on “Shaqtin’ a Fool” if he could go three straight games without making the kind of glaring mistake that has landed him on the countdown in the past. O’Neal instead continued to clown on McGee, even as JaVale kept grinding away in Golden State; McGee clapped back, and Shaq doubled down, and now we’re left with middle-of-the-night threats passed back and forth over Twitter between two very large men.

