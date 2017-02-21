The Rock calls ex-WWE wrestler CM Punk from 'Raw'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hasn’t appeared in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 32 last April. CM Punk hasn’t appeared in a WWE since he left the company in 2014. But both men nearly shared a moment together in a WWE ring Monday night.

Johnson made an appearance before and after the “Raw” taping from the Staples Center in Los Angeles because he was filming a scene for an upcoming movie he’s producing on the career of WWE wrestler Paige titled, “Fighting With My Family.”

When the TV taping ended, a match took place between two actors recreating Paige winning the WWE Divas Championship from Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, in 2014.





When Lee was announced, the crowd starting chanting loudly for CM Punk. Hearing the cheers, Johnson called his one-time opponent (Johnson won the WWE championship at the 2013 Royal Rumble). Unfortunately for Johnson and the fans inside the arena, the call went right to voicemail and the actor left a message. Wanting to please the fans, Johnson took it a step further and tried to Facetime CM Punk, but was unsuccessful.

Where would the UFC fighter be at 10:25 p.m. CT?

Being a good animal owner.

I'm walking Larry. It's his birthday. — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017





He went on to thank his fans inside the home of the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers and the Kings.

Thanks Los Angeles. Nice to hear from you. @STAPLESCenter — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017





Does this signal the possibility of Punk returning to WWE? It’s highly unlikely as Punk is looking to have another fight in the UFC in 2017.