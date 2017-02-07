The red-hot Heat are one win away from setting an obscure NBA record

The most remarkably surprising story in the NBA kept rolling on Monday night. The Miami Heat went into Target Center, hung 40 points on Tom Thibodeau’s Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter and never trailed, fending off a late comeback effort to score a 115-113 win.

Point guard Goran Dragic led the way, continuing a stellar run of play by drilling a career-high seven 3-pointers — he didn’t miss one until the 9:22 mark of the fourth quarter — en route to 33 points on 13-for-17 shooting, nine assists, two rebounds and a steal in 34 1/2 minutes of slice-and-dice work:

On its own, carving up a bad Timberwolves defense that’s also still reeling from the loss of starting shooting guard Zach LaVine doesn’t seem like too much to celebrate. (Especially since, after jumping Minnesota in the first half, the Heat got outscored by 12 after intermission, and that Miami nearly coughed up a seven-point lead in the closing minute with three turnovers that gave Andrew Wiggins two shots to tie or take the lead in the final 11 seconds.) In the broader context, though, the win continued Miami’s stunning recent surge … and earning Erik Spoelstra’s squad a share of a weird piece of NBA history.

The Heat have now won 11 games in a row, which is the longest active winning streak in the NBA. And yet, after their woeful start to the season, they are still just 22-30, which means their 11-game run is now tied for the longest winning streak ever by a team that’s still under .500. The 1996-97 Phoenix Suns won 11 in a row between March 20, 1997, and April 10, 1997, to improve from 27-39 to 38-39; they’d never actually finish the job, though, losing their next game to the Los Angeles Lakers and finishing the season at 40-42.

Those Suns did make the playoffs, though, taking the second-seeded Seattle SuperSonics to five games in the opening round. Three and a half weeks ago, with the Heat sitting at 11-30, having just lost 10 of 11 and adding sophomore forward Justise Winslow to an injury report that already featured several expected key contributors, headlined by hoped-for superstar Chris Bosh, it seemed impossible to imagine them making a similar postseason push. Now, though?

Entering Tuesday’s play, they’re just two games out of the eighth seed in the East and only four games beneath the No. 7 spot, and according to one analysis, they’ve got the fifth-easiest remaining schedule in the conference the rest of the way. They close out the pre-All-Star schedule against:

• A Milwaukee Bucks team that will welcome back vital cog Khris Middleton but that has been struggling mightily of late;

• The 9-42 Brooklyn Nets, the NBA’s worst team;

• The Philadelphia 76ers, who have gotten mighty frosty since their own joyous jolt to relevance and who might still be without Joel Embiid, whose timetable for return from a left knee contusion remains unclear;

• The Orlando Magic, who remain frustratingly awkward and not very good; and

• The Houston Rockets, who are quite good, but who have stumbled of late, losing eight of their last 14 … including a Jan. 17 matchup with the Heat, which kickstarted Miami’s streak.

I mean, you wouldn’t bet on Miami entering the All-Star break on a 16-game winning streak. (Or, at least, I wouldn’t. I like having the money that I have.) Given that slate of opposition, though, and how well Miami has played over the past few weeks, it’s not the craziest thought in the world to entertain … and that, in and of itself, is crazy.





This was absolutely not what team president Pat Riley had in mind. Recall, if you will, his comments on Miami radio in late December, with the Heat wracked by injury and scuffling at 9-20:

You go back and you look at it, we’re in a rebuild with young players that we’re familiar with and we have five or six guys that we really like. They will form a nucleus, two or three them. […] we love our young core. And what we have is flexibility. And you need flexibility in this league to be able to move quickly. You can’t get paralyzed by the cap or not being able to make room and being able to trade players. I think the No. 1 asset that we have right now is our flexibility moving forward. We have a first round pick this year. So we’re dealing with it.

