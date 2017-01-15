The NBA may look to hold 'some sort of midseason tournament' in Mexico

The NBA celebrated the 25th anniversary of its first-ever game in Mexico this week by hosting a pair of contests in Mexico City, with the Phoenix Suns losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday and knocking off the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. This is the first time ever that the league has held multiple regular-season games south of the border, and to hear NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to tell it, many more could be in store in the years ahead.

From Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com:

“In terms of a franchise in Mexico City, it’s something that we’re going to look at,” Silver said. “This is a competitive market, well over 20 million people. While we have no immediate plans to expand the NBA, one of the things that we look at is whether expanding would be additive to the league as a whole. Clearly coming to Mexico City just because of the huge population here in Mexico but in essence as a gateway to the rest of Latin America could potentially be very important to the league. You clearly have a beautiful state-of-the-art arena here, and you can tell by ticket sales that we have the interest. So that’s something that we will continue to look at.”

“We’re going to look at it” and “we will continue to explore it” have become stock answers to all sorts of questions during Silver’s administration, as David Stern’s successor presents himself as remaining open to every possible avenue for expanding the game’s audience, reach and revenues. Silver has in the past, however, specifically identified Mexico City as “a market we’re particularly focused on” and “a market in the short term we’ll be looking to do more in.”

The NBA has toyed with the idea of placing franchises outside North America for years. Stern said in 2013 he “for sure” expected multiple NBA franchises to be located in Europe within 20 years’ time. Two years ago, Silver reiterated the league’s interest in seizing “an opportunity to bring NBA basketball to Europe on a permanent basis,” saying that while “we have a long way to go before we can sustain four franchises in Europe […] I believe it’s our manifest destiny to expand.”

Given the many logistical problems with actually implementing European expansion — setting up the league-wide and organizational infrastructures needed to be able to effectively function so far removed from the NBA’s day-to-day operations, adding even more travel (and thus likely ratcheting up player fatigue, a growing sticking point among players and an ever–increasing topic of study for teams and media members) to its compressed and overloaded schedule, etc. — it would seem more reasonable to look to comparatively nearby Mexico City as the NBA’s next international play.

“I would love a team down here. I think it would really help the sport,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said before Dallas took on the Suns. ”I would like to come back with the Mavericks, and every time that the NBA asks, we would love to be here.”

And yet, with Silver saying time and again that expansion is not on our agenda right now from a league standpoint” — and with several American cities, most notably Seattle, likely at the head of the line if and when the league does open itself up to the prospect of adding new teams — Silver said he’s more interested in pursuing other avenues to increasing the size of the NBA’s footprint in Mexico. More from Wright:

“I think the next step before we start talking about a franchise in Mexico City is to bring more games here. Of course we’ve had these two regular-season games, and whether we bring additional regular-season games in the next season or do some sort of tournament where you bring over a group of teams and they all play each other in some format — that’s something that we’re looking at,” Silver said.

And, again, from Carlos Rodriguez of The Associated Press:

“As I said before, there’s no market more important for us than Mexico, we already have discussions earlier today about bringing other games here,” Silver said. “But ultimately, it will make more sense to bring more teams rather than just have two teams play each other for a single event, to maybe bring multiple teams and to have some sort of midseason tournament, sort of like a round-robin tournament.”