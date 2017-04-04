The LA 2024 Facebook just went over 1 million fans, but most are likely fake

A lot of people in Pakistan seem jazzed about the Olympics possibly returning to Los Angeles.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

Well, at least on Facebook where the official page for the LA 2024 bid recently went over 1 million followers, an “achievement” eagerly trumpeted by the committee’s social media staff.

The only problem? A lion’s share of followers appear to live closer to Islamabad than Inglewood.

Spurred by the page’s recent and rapid rise in followers, the Associated Press commissioned a social media analysis of where the thousands of new followers were coming from. The page had roughly 209,000 likes at the end of 2016, nearly all of them originating in the United States.

Socialbakers, a social media firm in the Czech Republic, found that most of the new followers added in 2017 came from outside the United States. Roughly 700,000 of the page’s 1 million likes were added within a period of about six weeks earlier this year.

“The fan growth evolution for the LA2024 Facebook page does seem suspicious,” said analyst Michaela Branova, whose Prague, Czech Republic-based firm, Socialbakers, drew up the report. “Countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan suddenly spike from almost zero to tens of thousands of fans within a few days in February.”

An LA 2024 spokesperson had no comment or explanation for the Associated Press on Monday. It would seem the committee is buying followers from overseas outfits that specialize in this sort of thing in an attempt to make its bid look more popular than its sole competition, Paris.

The IOC’s decision will be made in September and a big Olympics conference just started in Denmark, so Los Angeles has an impetus to look as popular as possible.

The AP also had Socialbakers analyze the followings for the Paris 2024 page, which boasted about 62,000 likes at the end of 2016. Despite tripling that number, four of five new likes come from within France.

But who cares about how many followers each city has? Well, the race between Los Angeles and Paris is considered to be a close one. So close that doing something as ridiculous as buying fake Facebook followers can be perceived as something that puts them closer to getting the call come fall.

It’s almost enough to make you wish for the good old days of outright bribery, isn’t it?