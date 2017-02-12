The Kings and Hawks really embraced the NBA's friendly social media memo

The NBA recently attempted to rein in team social media managers and players with a memo that asked them to stop mocking and taunting each other on Twitter and other online platforms. A number of incidents, including the Houston Rockets’ infamous “horse murder” tweet in the 2015 playoffs and many more since, apparently convinced the league that it was time to act. The internet is a place for promoting brands, not propagating bad vibes.

The Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks clearly took the NBA’s message to heart before Friday night’s matchup at the Golden 1 Center. The two teams engaged with each other throughout the game on Twitter. But there weren’t any mean jokes or rude comments. It was all very friendly and definitely not sarcastic.





@SacramentoKings Hey guys. Hope we have a nice clean game tonight and let's be nice to each other on social media k? — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017









They even complimented each other once the game started:





@SacramentoKings Don't get discouraged. Three quarters left, we fully expect a run from you guys. Chins up. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017









Everyone maintained their good cheer as the game got more competitive, too:

What a half from the @ATLHawks! Hopefully we can make a big comeback again! ???? pic.twitter.com/E0tOnEZ2OI — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017





@SacramentoKings We prefer you don't but it would sure be impressive if you did. This game is far from over! — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017





There's the run we were expecting from you, @SacramentoKings. Looks like we have ourselves a game. pic.twitter.com/PF5T2Wzvk5 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017





.@ATLHawks You guys called it. Great prediction – this is why we're friends. Here's to a fun final quarter! pic.twitter.com/qxm44QO03M — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017





Most impressively, the Hawks managed to maintain the spirit of camaraderie as the Kings came back to take the second half 65-48 and win 108-107 on a late bucket from point guard Darren Collison:

Quite the contest, @ATLHawks! At the end of the day, we're most happy about our new #Friendship. #KingsFTW pic.twitter.com/wuQElggeCz — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017





@SacramentoKings We ❤️ you guys and your graphic designer. Glad we got to make a new friend! #Friendship — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017





#Friendship, indeed. When everyone gets along, there are no losers.

Except the Hawks. It was a pretty bad loss for them and they should be upset about it.

– – – – – – –

