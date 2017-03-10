The Dominican lineup is a wrecking machine that may be impossible to stop

MIAMI – His 40th birthday on the horizon, his last professional pitch more than three years ago, Ryan Dempster beamed at the news: He was going to start the World Baseball Classic opener for Team Canada against the Dominican Republic.

“Then I saw the lineup,” Dempster said, “and was like, ‘Maybe not them.’ ”

When facing the prospect of nine hangmen, gallows humor is apt. What the D.R. expects to proffer on a nightly basis over the next two weeks of this tournament is not a lineup so much as a firing squad. The nine players the D.R. started in its 9-2 dismantling of Canada on Thursday night have played 11,444 regular-season games, hit 1,795 home runs, driven in 6,179 runs and slashed .279/.345/.473 – which is about the same as the career line of Tony Perez, who happens to be in the Hall of Fame.

Oh, and this was their B lineup.

Once Adrian Beltre’s hamstring is at full strength, he’ll slide over to third base from DH. Manny Machado will pop over to shortstop and replace Jose Reyes, Nelson Cruz will jump into the DH role and Starling Marte, who also missed Thursday’s game, will play center field and push Gregory Polanco into left field.

Jose Reyes celebrates after scoring on a single by Jose Bautista during the second inning against Canada.

Plug that lineup into Baseball Musings’ lineup analyzer, and the results are stunning: Based on last season’s numbers, the D.R. should expect to average 5.78 runs per game. Over the course of a 162-game season, that’s more than 936 runs. In major league history, only 35 teams have scored that many in one year.

“This isn’t great. This is beyond great,” Machado said. “One through nine, we have All-Stars.”

Well, not exactly. Polanco, the eighth-place hitter, is 25 years old and still waiting for his first All-Star appearance. Same goes for Welington Castillo, who hits ninth and tagged Dempster for an opposite-field two-run home run in the second inning that started his misery. The D.R. added two more runs and chased Dempster after the second inning with seven hits on the docket.

Over the next six innings, they more than doubled that total. Reyes had three, as did cleanup hitter Jose Bautista, whose monster three-run home run in the sixth inning off Dustin Molleken extended the advantage to 8-2. The clearly partisan crowd of 27,388 at Marlins Park – “I thought I was in Quisqueya,” Bautista said, referencing the famous stadium in Santo Domingo – hooted and hollered and whistled and drum-banged and recreated the atmosphere that makes baseball games in the Dominican Republic not sporting events so much as parties.

After bombing out of the first two WBCs, including a first-round exit in 2009 with two losses to the Netherlands, the D.R. ran roughshod through the 2013 tournament, winning all eight of its games and outscoring opponents 36-14. This incarnation of the D.R. is far better, on paper at least, with a bona fide frontline starter in Carlos Martinez, who held Canada to one unearned run in three innings.

While its talent is undeniable, the D.R. separates itself from the field in a particularly important area: participation. Seven of the 10 active Dominican players with the highest Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement from 2016 are here, including the top five. More players in the American top 10 are playing for other countries – Machado for the D.R. and Freddie Freeman for Canada – than for Team USA, which offers only Nolan Arenado.

There is no Mike Trout, no Kris Bryant, no Mookie Betts, neither Seager brother, and that’s to say nothing of a rotation lacking Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Noah Syndergaard, Chris Sale, Madison Bumgarner, Justin Verlander and a host of other arms. Great players do dot the U.S. roster, sure, but the participation rate for the D.R. is such that two dynamic middle infielders, Jean Segura and Jonathan Villar, will spend most of the tournament on the bench.

