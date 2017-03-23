The Cavs can't stop anybody, and LeBron's wondering where their toughness went

On Wednesday afternoon, LeBron James acknowledged that his Cleveland Cavaliers had not yet hit their stride and weren’t quite ready for the rigors of the postseason, but that he wasn’t too worried about it.

“We’re not in playoff mode right now,” he said, according to Joe Vardon of cleveland.com. “We still have a process to continue to get better every night, continue to work our habits, continue to get the guys that haven’t been a part of the club for a full year, get them acclimated to what we want to do and we got guys coming back off of injury that are still trying to get back into the flow […] So some games are different than others, and it’s always good to have one of those playoff-type atmospheres, but every game is different.”

But Wednesday night’s game wasn’t all that different from many others the Cavs have put together recently, in that the Denver Nuggets utterly dominated a Cleveland defense that has gone from mediocre to moribund over the past couple of months. With playmaking center and rising star Nikola Jokic leading the way, seven Nuggets scored in double figures on a night that saw Denver shoot 53.1 percent from the field as a team, log 35 assists (against just six turnovers) on 51 made field goals, and score a whopping 70 points in the paint.

A Nuggets team that has boasted the NBA’s most efficient offense since Jokic’s mid-December elevation into the starting lineup deserves plenty of credit for that surgical performance. But Denver certainly had some help from a permissive Cavs defense …

a few bad defensive possessions from the cavs last night: 1/3 watch JR give chandler an open lane to the basket. lebron couldve helped pic.twitter.com/ZB7iVZOxFC — nbaayy (@nbaayy) March 23, 2017





2/3 JR gets beaten off the dribble way too easily again. kevin love could've at least tried to contest the layup pic.twitter.com/ag27yVyiG5 — nbaayy (@nbaayy) March 23, 2017





3/3 this is probably the worst one. what are RJ and frye doing ???? pic.twitter.com/bK5TTba9ge — nbaayy (@nbaayy) March 23, 2017





… and after the loss, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player made it clear that, “playoff mode” or no, Cleveland needs to bring more to the table on the defensive end of the floor. From Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com:

“It ain’t about a group. It’s about individuals,” James said after Cleveland allowed Denver to put up 73 points in the first half […] “We’ve got to be more, just do more. It ain’t about no group. You can’t preach toughness. You’ve got to have it.”

James was asked how his individual defensive effort stacked up on a night when he registered a plus-minus of minus-30 in 34 minutes.

“Personally? I had opportunities where I could have been better,” James said before firing back with a rebuttal. “Um, one thing about it: I always bring toughness to the game. I know that. That’s for sure.”

James’ call to arms received backing vocals from head coach Tyronn Lue, who highlighted one particular sequence as emblematic of his team’s lack of fortitude or, at least, engagement in the fight:

From Vardon:

Lue pointed to a play with 3:10 in the third quarter, when Jameer Nelson knocked Kyrie Irving over while Irving was trying to dribble up the court.

Nelson was called for a common foul and Lue was incensed, and was slapped with a technical for arguing all the way down the court. In that particular moment, Lue said he was furious because Nelson should’ve been at least considered for a flagrant, but there was something else that stood out to him.

“A team’s up 40 points and they’re just playing physical and hard,” Lue said. “We’re down 40 and we got guys just walking away and doing whatever.”

That the Nuggets were only up 13 at the time of Nelson’s foul seems instructive. Denver had so summarily controlled the game’s physicality, tone and temper throughout the first three quarters that a deficit just a couple of shots away from being single digits felt nearly insurmountable, even given the Cavs’ nearly unparalleled ability to produce buckets in bunches.

That’s because as tremendous as Cleveland’s offensive attack can be, even without a full complement of healthy weapons, its defense has been flat-out dreadful for quite a while now. The Cavs’ defensive efficiency has fallen off a cliff over the course of the season, from average in 2016 (105.1 points allowed per 100 possessions, 16th-best out of 30 NBA teams) to abysmal in 2017 (110 points-per-100 conceded since Jan. 1, 26th out of 30) to downright appalling since the All-Star break (112.6-per-100, second-worst in the NBA, topping only the trying-their-damnedest-to-lose Los Angeles Lakers).

