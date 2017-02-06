The Athletics came up with the perfect way to honor Rickey Henderson

Rickey Henderson understands the importance of a name. Throughout his 25-year Hall of Fame career, Henderson was infamous for referring to himself in the third person. It was one of the many quirks that made him a legendary player with the Oakland Athletics.

When it came time to honor Henderson’s excellent playing career, the Athletics didn’t have to think too hard about the perfect tribute.

Announced: A’s will name the Coliseum field “Rickey Henderson Field.” Henderson will also serve as a Special Assistant to the President. pic.twitter.com/wVPx6n8SVT — Oakland A’s ????????⚾️ (@Athletics) February 6, 2017

You read that right. The A’s are going to rename the field at the Coliseum after Henderson. A dedication ceremony will be held on opening night. After that, the field at the Coliseum will be known as “Rickey Henderson Field.” He’s also joining the organization as a special assistant to the team president. We’re guessing Henderson’s response to the news was “Rickey likes that.”

It’s fitting that a one-of-a-kind player like Henderson will receive such a unique honor. As far as we know, naming a field after a player is a new thing. Keep in mind, the name of the stadium isn’t changing. The A’s will still play their games at the Coliseum. But the field in the Coliseum will be known as “Rickey Henderson Field.” We haven’t really seen this type of tribute in Major League Baseball.

Henderson may be the first to receive the honor, but we’re guessing he won’t be the last. It would be surprising to see other teams steal the idea from the A’s moving forward. Before you know it, the Boston Red Sox will be playing games on David Ortiz Field.

When that happens, we’re guessing Henderson will be OK with that. Rickey’s made a career of being a trailblazer.

