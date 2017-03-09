The Aldon Smith files: Raiders pass-rusher detained by San Francisco police

Aldon Smith can’t stay out of the headlines.

The Oakland Raiders pass rusher, who hasn’t played in a game since Nov. 11, 2015, missing all of last season due to another suspension, was back in the news on Thursday.

According to KTVU San Francisco, Smith was detained by San Francisco police after authorities say the SUV he was riding in collided with an unmarked police car near department headquarters at around 8:30 a.m.

Smith was not the driver of the car. He was detained for public intoxication and was expected to be released when he was sober. Police said no charges would be filed against Smith.

The driver, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Two officers in the police vehicle were sent to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Smith was suspended one year for multiple violations of the league’s policy on substances of abuse in 2015, but the league deferred his reinstatement hearing last December, and the expectation was he would be reinstated this month if he stayed out of trouble. It is unknown at this point whether this most recent incident will impact Smith’s standing.

NFL free agency coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Ranking the most interesting teams to watch in free agency, from 32 to 1

• The top 20 available free agents

• A list of the the franchise-tagged players

• Some interesting possibilities at quarterback for a change

• An all-time great running back leads top skill-position players

• Top 25 defensive players, led by a mountain of a defensive end

• A couple of guards lead a thin offensive line group