The 2017 Hall of Fame ballot: How we'd vote on the rest of the returnees

The Hall of Fame ballot is the deepest it’s been in years, which means several players who should be a big part of the conversation are getting overlooked almost entirely.

As you’ve seen over the past two weeks, we’ve done our best to focus on the 13 candidates we feel present the most interesting case for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Some of them were first-timers. Others, like Tim Raines and Lee Smith, are in their final bid on the Baseball Writers Association of America’s ballot. The common thread being that all have, or we feel will, surpass 20-percent in the ballots.

Of course, even that exercise excluded several worthy candidates. Today, we’ll give those candidates — all of whom finished at 20 percent or below last year — some of the spotlight they deserve, while sharing our opinions of their Hall of Fame credentials.

Jeff Kent

The well-traveled Jeff Kent spent 17 seasons in MLB, suiting up for the Blue Jays, Mets, Indians, Giants, Astros and Dodgers. His most notable seasons were spent with the Giants, where he teamed with Barry Bonds to form one of baseball’s most feared middle of the order duos. He was voted the National League MVP in 2000, selected to the All-Star game five times, and finished his career with 2,461 hits; 377 home runs; 560 doubles; 1,518 RBI and 1,320 run scored.

2016 Result: 16.6 percent

OUR BALLOT

CHRIS CWIK

No — Kent has hovered in the teens during his first three years on the ballot, and that seems low. He was arguably the game’s best second baseman from 1997 to 2004. That’s a pretty solid stretch. He may not be a Hall of Famer, but he deserves better. He and Barry Bonds once famously almost came to blows in the Giants’ dugout, and some people took Bonds’ side. That probably tells you all you need to know about why Kent doesn’t do well on the ballot.

LIZ ROSCHER

No — If there were a hall of fame for awesome ’90s mustaches, Jeff Kent would get my vote. But his stats don’t quite cut it for me in the Baseball Hall of Fame

MIKE OZ

No — Kent was a great player, underrated even. But his overall value falls below that of the other second baseman enshrined in Cooperstown.

MARK TOWNSEND

No — It’s surprising to see Kent doing so poorly in the voting. He was a terrific player and feared hitter for many years, especially when teamed with Barry Bonds. His numbers put him right on the cusp of Hall of Fame status, but he‘s not quite there in my eyes.

Fred McGriff

McGriff played 19 seasons in the big leagues, including stints with the Blue Jays, Padres, Braves, Devil Rays (and later Rays), Cubs and Dodgers. Oddly, McGriff never spent more than five seasons with any one team, but don’t let that movement fool you. He put together a productive career, launching 493 career home runs to go with 441 doubles and 1,550 RBIs.

2016 Result: 20.9 percent

OUR BALLOT

CHRIS CWIK

No — Strong, impressive career. The bar for first baseman in the Hall is incredibly high. While his numbers look great in hindsight, he went up against some ridiculous sluggers at the position during his era.

LIZ ROSCHER

No — McGriff had himself a really amazing, luxurious mustache, and that needs to be recognized. But as far as actual baseball is concerned, he’s just not enough of a standout to get my vote.

