The 16 plays that needed to go the Patriots' way in their comeback ... and all of them did

HOUSTON – With 8:31 left in the third quarter, the Atlanta Falcons took a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots. No team in Super Bowl history had overcome more than a 10-point deficit to win, and the Patriots were down 25.

This wasn’t statistically the biggest comeback in NFL history. That’s still the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Houston Oilers in the playoffs at the end of the 1991 season, after they trailed 35-3. But the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI comeback, scoring the final 31 points to win 34-28, is the NFL’s greatest comeback. Or, it was the NFL’s most unbelievable collapse if you’re from Atlanta.

When a team comes back from 28-3 down to win, almost everything has to go right for the victors, and the losers have to make mistake after mistake. That’s exactly what happened.

“You have to make all of those plays right when you fall behind by 25 points,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “Our guys deserve all the credit because they’re the ones who executed under pressure.”

“I’m kind of numb,” Falcons safety Ricardo Allen said. “Like, I don’t really know what to feel. I’m broken inside because this is not us.”

If you happened to leave your Super Bowl party when the Falcons took a 28-3 lead, it’s worth a look back at exactly how the Patriots pulled off this miracle.

Tom Brady and the Patriots celebrate after winning Super Bowl LI in overtime. (AP) More

“You never know which play it’s going to be in the Super Bowl and there were probably thirty of them tonight where if any one of those would have been different, the outcome would have been different,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said.

Actually, the number was 16. The Patriots needed all 16 of these plays to go right during their comeback:

1. The only fourth-down conversion

It’s amazing the Patriots needed just one fourth-down conversion their entire comeback. It came right away too, trailing 28-3 with 6:04 left. On fourth-and-3, Danny Amendola ran a quick out against cornerback Brian Poole, caught it and ran a bit for a 17-yard gain. It seemed trivial at the time.

2. Tom Brady’s run

On third-and-8, the Falcons ran a stunt to Brady’s right. The entire right side opened up for Brady, and he rushed ahead for 15 yards. That ended up being the Patriots’ longest run of the game. It kept the drive going and Brady hit White for a 5-yard touchdown. Brady’s run and the touchdown also seemed fairly trivial, because after a missed extra point, the Falcons still led 28-9 with 2:06 left in the third quarter. Again, no team had ever come back from more than 10 points down in a Super Bowl to win.

3. The first bad penalty

The one thing that didn’t go the Patriots’ way was an onside kick after that touchdown. Then the Falcons immediately got a 9-yard pass to the New England 32-yard line. But a holding call on Jake Matthews pushed the Falcons back 10 yards, knocking them out of field-goal range

4. The first big sack

On third-and-11 after the holding call, the Falcons were at New England’s 42. Falcons kicker Matt Bryant was 6-of-8 on 50-yard attempts in the regular season with a long of 59. Even a few yards on the third-down play might have given Bryant a chance to push the lead back to 22 points. But Ryan took a 9-yard sack and had to punt. Not getting any points from recovering an onside kick turned out to be enormous.

“I felt we should have come away with points there,” Ryan said.

5. Martellus Bennett comes up big

On third-and-1 Bennett lined up in the slot against safety Keanu Neal, and Brady liked the matchup. He lofted one up to Bennett, who came down with it for 25 yards at the Atlanta 7-yard line. The Patriots don’t generate a ton of long plays – Bennett’s catch was their third-longest play of the game, and the longest was 28 yards – and this one put the Patriots in position to get a field goal. Stephen Gostkowski had a difficult year, and missed an extra point in this game, so kicking a 33-yard field goal instead of a 50-yarder (which it would have been had the pass to Bennett been incomplete) was a big deal.

