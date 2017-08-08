Texas Tech recruit Luke Gonsioroski, 18, dies from cancer

Luke Gonsioroski, who was set to join the Texas Tech roster this summer, died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 18 years old.

Gonsioroski, a quarterback from Baker, Montana, committed to Texas Tech in January as a preferred walk-on and planned to enroll at Texas Tech before the season. He earned all-state honors as a senior at Baker High School and had a 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom.

An inspiration to many and the definition of courage.#TexasTech Football mourns the passing of Red Raider Luke Gonsioroski. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/IT2KZ0xDVt — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) August 8, 2017





“We are deeply saddened to learn of Luke’s passing,” Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in a statement. “Luke was not only an exceptional athlete, he was also an incredible person, great student and leader in his community.”

Gonsioroski was first diagnosed with cancer last spring. He underwent three rounds of chemotherapy, had surgery to remove a large tumor from the area near his right lung and was declared cancer-free. He recovered in time to return to the field for his senior season and led his team to the state playoffs.

After the season, he committed to Texas Tech to continue his career.

Can't thank my family, friends, & coaches for everything. Excited for the opportunity to take the next step pic.twitter.com/lZeA9fiUV8 — Luke Gonsioroski (@luke_gonzo) February 1, 2017





However,Gonsioroski’s cancer returned a few months later with the spots being located on his liver and spleen.Gonsioroski succumbed to the disease on Monday.

“He was such an inspiration through his fight and unwavering faith,” Kingsbury said. “It was truly an honor to know him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched.”

