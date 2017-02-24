Texas Rangers scout in Curacao dies after long illness

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Texas Rangers international scout Jose Luis Felomina has died in his native Curacao.

The team said Thursday that Felomina died following a long illness. He was 50.

Felomina had worked as a Rangers scout in Curacao since 2008. Among the players he signed was Jurickson Profar, who last season started games at five different positions in the field for Texas.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels says the team is truly saddened by Felomina's passing. Daniels described him as a dedicated scout who was outstanding at his job and was a great asset to the organization.

Curacao is an island in the Caribbean Sea north of the Venezuelan coast.