Texas Rangers: Adrian Beltre

At various points in his 19-year career Beltre was supposed to be the face of the Dodgers or the Mariners, and while he had excellent seasons with those teams it wasn't until he arrived in Texas for his age-32 season in 2011 that he truly found a home. He has finished in the top 10 in the AL MVP voting four times as a Ranger while making three All-Star teams and winning three Gold Gloves for his always excellent defense. His endearing traits—like a swing that often brings himself (and opposing pitchers) to his knees and his buddy cop bromance with shortstop Elvis Andrus—have made him a fan favorite in the Lone Star State. His stellar play there has left him just 58 hits shy of 3,000, a milestone he should reach this season provided he ever gets off the disabled list for a calf injury, and made him all but a lock for the Hall of Fame.