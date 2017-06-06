Texans Watt is Number 35 on NFL’s Top 100

The Top 100 NFL players continue to be revealed on NFL Network and one player is unhappy with his ranking. Usually when a player is upset about their rankings, it is because it is too low. The Texans J.J. Watt is unhappy because it is too high.

Watt took to Twitter last night to voice his displeasure in his ranking.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt's tweet about the NFL Network's Top 100 More

There seems to be some confusion in regards to how the list is compiled. The list is not a review of a players performance in the past season. It is a list based on projected performance for the next NFL season.

Considering Watt’s relative inactivity during the 2016 season, it is easy to agree with him. He only appeared in three games and has been rehabbing his back ever since. Just as easy as it is to agree with Watt, it is just as easy to disagree with him. A player who only appeared in three games and did not have a great impact on the overall success of the team shouldn’t be listed as high as 35. Watt’s status as one of the best players in the NFL is the one of the main reasons he is ranked 35th on this list.

The NFL’s Top 100 list is based on project performance for the next season. Since the list is not based of off projected performance and Watt is ranked 35 it is more questionable than it being based on past performance. Watt is one of the most dominant defensive forces in the NFL.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt More

Watt is one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL. Consistent production year in and year out, it is irresponsible to count Watt out for any given season. It is entirely possible that next season Watt is in the Top 10 of this list.

It is also possible that the list is taking account for the possibility that Watt re-injures his back again and has another season cut short. This is a possibility and an overall likely outcome. The twisting and bending that Watt utilizes to make plays creates excess pressure on his back which can re-aggravate his back injury.

Defense & Fumbles Table Game Game Def Def Def Def Def Fumb Fumb Fumb Fumb Fumb Sack Sack Sack Year Age G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Tkl Ast Sfty 2011 22 16 16 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 2 2 0 5.5 48 8 2012*+ 23 16 16 0 0 0 0 16 4 0 2 7 0 20.5 69 12 2013*+ 24 16 16 0 0 0 0 7 4 0 2 0 0 10.5 65 15 2014*+ 25 16 16 1 80 1 80 10 4 0 5 59 1 20.5 59 19 1 2015*+ 26 16 16 0 0 0 0 8 3 0 1 0 0 17.5 57 19 2016 27 3 3 0 0 1 0 0 1.5 1 7 Care Care 83 83 1 80 1 80 45 15 0 13 68 1 76.0 299 80 1

Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table

Watt has been consistently productive and healthy ever since entering the league. While last season was the first year missing games, Watt has played through numerous injuries during his career. It is expected for Watt to return to form and to rise on the list of the NFL’s Top 100 players next season.

