Texans travel to Dallas after preseason game due to hurricane in Houston

The Houston Texans didn’t play well in a Saturday’s 13-0 preseason loss at the New Orleans Saints, but they can be excused for that.

Hurricane Harvey hit Houston and many other parts of Texas on Saturday, causing flooding, power outages and other damages. The storm caused the Texans to change their travel plans home. Coach Bill O’Brien said the team was headed to Dallas, not Houston, after the game.

O'Brien: "I think we are going to have to head to Dallas. We aren't getting back to Houston tonight.We are praying for everyone in Houston." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 27, 2017





The Texans are slated to host the Dallas Cowboys in Houston for a preseason game on Thursday, but O’Brien said “nothing has been set” in regards to that game. The Cowboys have offered to host the game if necessary.

The storm was on the minds of the Texans on Saturday night. Many of the players have homes and families in Houston, obviously. The Texans had spent most of this week in New Orleans because the team had joint practices with the Saints.

“I’m just praying for everybody in Houston,” Texans tight end Ryan Griffin said after the game, according to Deepi Sidhu of the team’s website. “I hope they’re safe.”

The Texans are scheduled to open the regular season at home on Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

More Texans news from Yahoo

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab