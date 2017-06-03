Texans sign Sio Moore, and Flipper Anderson’s son

The Texans filled their two available roster spots with a journeyman linebacker and the son of an NFL star.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are signing linebacker Sio Moore and wide receiver Dres Anderson after they worked out for the team Friday.

Moore, originally a third-round pick of the Raiders, has also spent time with the Colts, Chiefs and Cardinals.

Anderson’s the son of former Rams wideout Flipper Anderson. He has spent time on the 49ers practice squad and was with the Bears earlier this offseason.

The Texans had a pair of roster spots after releasing linebacker Max Bullough (who was facing a four-game suspension for violating the PED policy) and wide receiver Keith Mumphery (whose involvement in an alleged sexual assault during his college days was reported for the first time this week).